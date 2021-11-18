LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Wednesday in November here on GhanaWeb TV



For today's main programming, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special touching on the increasing spate of daylight robbery that is affecting communities and the country at large will air on GhanaWeb TV.



We will also bring you a playback of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 before Parliament.



The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Joseph Adamafio and the Sports Check team sit down with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe to discuss Hearts of Oak's 110th anniversary.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



