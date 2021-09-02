LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Hello and welcome to the second day of September 2021 here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For Thursday's programming, we will bring you, our cherished viewers an episode of Sports Check as Joseph Adamafio sits down with Ebenezer Okoe Addy a Ghanaian athlete from the Commonwealth Games.



Later on, Paulina Deeda Opoku and her guests will bring you Moans&Cuddles as they discuss the issue of body count among sexual partners.



A repeat of The Untold with host Etsey Atisu will air as he speaks with a 91-year Ghanaian man who was the first black student of American college.



Finally, a repeat of Bloggers Forum with Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests will come your way as they dissect recent happenings in Ghana's entertainment industry.



