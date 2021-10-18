LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you the sixth episode of a series dubbed 'Unavoidable risk factors'.



As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you the sixth episode of a series dubbed 'Unavoidable risk factors'.



Dr. Sampson Asala tells us to get familiar with our breasts by constantly examining it ourselves. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



In this week's edition of The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei discusses the transport industry and how it drives Ghana's economy with the GPRTU head of communications, Ibrahim Abass Moro.



Later on, a repeat of BizTech will air as host Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages a petroleum expert, Duncan Amoah who is also the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) to unpack the recent developments on the removal of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy for petrol, diesel and LPG for two months.



