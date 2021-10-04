LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the first Monday in October 2021 here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, host of the Lowdown, Nii Akwei Akwei sits with Haruna Attah, a former High Commissioner of Ghana to Namibia to discuss the evolution of journalism in Ghana.



Later on, Bernice Owusuwaa Opare Gyan and her guests will come your way with this week's edition of the Bloggers Forum with focus on the passing of Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu and allegations of 'juju' use leveled against Kumawood actor and comedian LilWin.



Right after, host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week as well as an interview Mawuli Ahorlumegah had with a financial analyst, Henry Agyei Asare on the policy rate maintenance, phasing out of cedi notes by the Bank of Ghana.



Adelaide The Seer will also take her turn on Talkertainment with host Elsie Lamar. Adelaide who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams has defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



