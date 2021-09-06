LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Welcome to a new week in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For Monday's programming, we will bring you, our cherished viewers, an episode of The Lowdown as host Wonder Ami Hagan sits down with a language expert to discuss the state of Ghana's literacy and the impact of language.



Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests on Bloggers Forum will dissect Ghana's movie industry right here on GhanaWeb TV.



BizTech will also air with a special focus on an indigenous company called the ShoeLab which has set out with the aim of providing luxury services in restoring your dirty footwear into a spanking new favorite one.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



