LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Friday of October on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, host of BizTech will also bring you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah will come your way with an interview with a cyber security expert, Philemon Hini who is the Acting Principal Consultant of the e-Crime Bureau to unpack the recent developments of the social media blackout of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.



Later on, Adelaide The Seer takes her turn on Talkertainment with host Elsie Lamar. Adelaide who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams has defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.



#SayItLoud will also air with host Laud Harris Adu Asare bringing you an intriguing interview of Ghanaians in Gerona-Spain accusing the embassy of refusing to process their passports.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



