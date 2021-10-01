LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Welcome to the first day in October here on GhanaWeb TV



For today's programming Adelaide The Seer takes her turn on Talkertainment with host Elsie Lamar. Adelaide who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams has defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.



Later on, host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past as well as an interview Mawuli Ahorlumegah had with a financial analyst, Henry Agyei Asare on the policy rate maintenance, phasing out of cedi notes by the Bank of Ghana and economic growth efforts for Ghana.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



