General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – An editorial on the NDC's fixation over Dr. Bawumia

2 – Analysis of Black Stars squad against Nigeria

3 – Info Minister clarifies recent issues

Watch the livestream below:

