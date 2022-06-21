You are here: HomeNews2022 06 21Article 1566401

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

An exclusive interview with former NPP General Secretary Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

A commentary on former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, presidential ambition

Qatar 2022: Black Stars World Cup issues and player nationality switch

Suggestion to adopt French Parliamentary elections system in Ghana

Watch the livestream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 7 comment(s), give your comment