LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.



The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Topics for discussion today includes:



An exclusive interview with former NPP General Secretary Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong



A commentary on former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, presidential ambition



Qatar 2022: Black Stars World Cup issues and player nationality switch



Suggestion to adopt French Parliamentary elections system in Ghana



Watch the livestream below:



