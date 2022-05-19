You are here: HomeNews2022 05 19Article 1542413

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

Qatar 2022: Black Stars foreign-based targets not okayed nationality switch process

Achimota Forest brouhaha: Osu traditional stool claims ownership

Occupy Ghana raises concerns about the declassification of portions of Achimota Forest

Watch the livestream below:

