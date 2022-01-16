LIVESTREAMED: Ghana Police receives mortal remains of stabbed police officer

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

The Ghana Police Service is holding a short ceremony to receive the mortal remains of Police officer, No. 38717, General Sergeant Bright Annobil of Berekum Station for preservation at the Police Hospital Morgue.



The Service on Sunday January 16 announced that General Sergeant Bright Annobil of the Berekum Station in the Bono Region has been stabbed to death by a "violent suspect" on Saturday January 15, 2022.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect in the killing was reported to have been gunned down and killed in the process.



As part of the Police custom, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and other Senior Police Officers will receive the mortal remains of the slain officer for preservation at the Police Hospital Morgue.



