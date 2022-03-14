LIVESTREAMED: FDA , Pharmacy Council appear before Public Accounts Committee

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament commences its public hearings today, Thursday, March 14, 2022, presided by the chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North.



The Ministry of Health led by the sector minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and its agencies including the Food and Drugs Authority as well as the Pharmacy Council of Ghana are expected to answer questions on infractions identified in their financial records in the 2020 Audit Report.



In the wisdom of Parliament, the PAC is one of the only two committees of the House chaired by a member from the minority side of the Legislative body.



This is to deepen the mandate of the committee in scrutinising properly, the audited accounts of government institutions.



The live broadcast of sittings of PAC on national television also brings the committee's work closer to the public.



The PAC has thus become one of the most popular committees of Parliament as it brings to the doorstep of the people, the principles of accountability enshrined in the constitution.



