General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Dr Afriyie Akoto talks about NPP flagbearer race on Starr Chat with Bola Ray

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the guest on today's edition of Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful is discussing his presidential ambition, campaign and internal affairs of the party.

Dr Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture is one of four candidates contesting for the ruling party's flagbearership ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The NPP flagbearer election is slated for November 4, 2023.

