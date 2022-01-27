LIVESTREAMED: Day 3 of Parliament sitting

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana is seated to conduct its business for the day.



The house resumed sitting on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, having gone on a break for the Christmas period.



Today’s sitting will be the third sitting of the house after the break.



At its sitting on Wednesday, the house debated the performance of the Black Stars who were kicked out of the 2021 African Cup of Nations ongoing in Cameroon at the group stage.



Members of the house bemoaned what is Ghana’s poorest showing at the AFCON which saw the team leaving with just a single point after losing to Morocco and Comoros while managing a draw with Gabon.



Watch today’s proceedings of Parliament below:



