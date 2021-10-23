LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's edition of Critical Issues, Agya Kwabena, sits in as the host of the show for broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady.



As usual, the show dissects issues that made headlines in the week.



Agya Kwabena and his guests will discuss issues ranging from politics, business, sports, general news to human interest stories.



Some of the stories likely to be discussed include the debate on the completion of abandoned E-block projects in Aflao, Law students demonstrating against the new system, Musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal in police custody among other trending stories.







Watch the livestream below.



