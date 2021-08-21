You are here: HomeNews2021 08 21Article 1338151

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian journalist, Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady play videoGhanaian journalist, Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady

Good morning and welcome to another Saturday of the week where broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady will come your way with an edition of her show; Critical Issues.

Vim Lady and her guests will discuss and dissect issues ranging from politics, business, national events and human interest stories.

Some specific areas of concern likely to be discussed on the show will be Ghana's increasing unemployment rate, the fight against corruption among others

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment