LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo speaks on measures taken to fight COVID-19

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on measures his administration has put in place to intensify the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Today is the 28th address, and the President is expected to outline key interventions that would be implemented going forward to reduce the spread and transmission of the virus.



One of the anticipated announcements include the easing of restrictions at the country’s land borders after they were closed on March 22, 2020.



Watch the address below:



