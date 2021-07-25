LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo delivers 26th Coronavirus address

General News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•President Akufo-Addo is presenting his 26th update on measures to combat Coronavirus in the country



• The address comes at a time Ghana has passed the 100,000 caseload with deaths passing the 800 mark.



• Experts have warned that a next wave could overwhelm the health systems



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Since the president's last address in May this year, a new strain of the virus, SARS-Cov-2 Delta variant, has been claiming lives with caseload passing the 100,000 threshold.



This will be his 26th national address on the subject since Ghana recorded its first two cases back in March 2020.



Though Ghana has commenced a vaccination programme, the country has been lagging with the availability of enough vaccines to inoculate citizens.



According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has so far vaccinated just over one million persons out of a 30 million population; a long way from the plan to vaccinate 20 million citizens.



As of July 21, 2021, Ghana's case active case count is 4,094 with a death toll of 821. The total number of cases for the country since the virus was first detected is 101,170.



Watch the president's address below:



