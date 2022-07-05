LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere treats IMF, E-Levy and GBA on Good Evening Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.



The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



On the agenda for today are:



1 – Government's decision to go to the IMF for a programme



2 – Full scale integration of a purported anti-E-Levy leaked tape



3 – GBA President answers whether the Association is lenient with current government



Watch the livestream below:



