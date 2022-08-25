You are here: HomeNews2022 08 25Article 1610300

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere 'tackles' SAS rejoinder; NDC politics, NPP race

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Response to SAS rejoinder

2 – NDC internal politics

3 – NPP flagbearer race vis-à-vis Kenya elections

4 - Black Stars Brokerage responds to Adongo on conflict-of-interest allegations

Watch the livestream below:

