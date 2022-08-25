LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere 'tackles' SAS rejoinder; NDC politics, NPP race

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.



The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



On the agenda for today are:



1 – Response to SAS rejoinder



2 – NDC internal politics



3 – NPP flagbearer race vis-à-vis Kenya elections



4 - Black Stars Brokerage responds to Adongo on conflict-of-interest allegations



Watch the livestream below:



