LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere speaks on Airport Christmas tree saga

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, is back on air to substantiate allegations levelled against him concerning the Airport Christmas tree saga and procurement breaches.



In a post on the official Facebook page of the Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, he described the Christmas tree saga as "much ado about nothing".



He said he will give one comment on the allegations.



To Paul Adom-Otchere, “no procurement breaches were found because the process did not lend itself to nor did it fall under the public procurement laws of Ghana.



“A fishing expedition has just a cul-de-sac.”



