LIVESTREAMED: 40th Day Adu’a (Islamic Funeral) for Hajia Mariama Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is being joined by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, and the entire family to mark the 40th Day Adua'a of his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.



The Adua'a is the final funeral of a person and is part of Islamic tradition.



The remains of the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia was buried on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Walewale, in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia, who was the widow of the late statesman, Mumuni Bawumia and mother of the vice-president, burial rites will be carried out, according to the Islamic religion.



Watch the live event here:











