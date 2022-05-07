LIVESTREAMED: 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After the Industry Awards which focused on technical categories came off on Friday, May 6, winners of popularity-based categories will be announced tonight as we climax the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



It’s arguably Ghana’s biggest music weekend and it is expected that the show will get a lot of eyeballs.



Musicians who performed incredibly well within the year under review will be awarded at the event characterized by pomp and pageantry.



The big question is who wins the most coveted award – Artiste of the Year? The topmost category has six nominees – Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi.



Last year’s edition which was held virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic saw Diana Hamilton walk home with the Artiste of the Year award, becoming the female first gospel musician to have won the category in the history of the scheme.



She beat competition from Sarkodie, Adina, KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Medikal. This year, Diana Hamilton is not an Artiste of the Year nominee. Her colleague Joe Mettle finds himself in the midst of five secular musicians but many have however tipped KiDi and Black Sherif to win based on how exceptional they were the year under review.



One other category of interest is the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year which has eleven songs as nominees.



