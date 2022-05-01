LIVESTREAMED: 2022 National May day celebration

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several workers have thronged the Black Star Square to join in the May Day celebrations.



This is in line with Labour Day celebrations which is being marked worldwide to recognize and commend the hard work of all private and public workers in their various fields.



The main event is currently held at the Independence Square here in Accra.



President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo graced the occasion with Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



May Day is a day set aside to take stock of the contribution of labor to the socio-politico-economic development of the world.







