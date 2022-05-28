LIVE UPDATES: Wontumi battles COKA in NPP regional chairman contest

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

All is set for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional delegates conference to renew the mandate of executives or elect new ones.



Some regions on Friday, May 27 held elections which saw incumbents retained while others were shown the exit.



Savannah Regional Chairman, Iddrisu Sulemana; Northern Regional Chairman, Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba; Ahafo Regional Chairman, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere; Upper East Regional Chairman, Anthony Namoo were re-elected.



The narrative was, however, different for Bono East Regional Chairman, Thomas Adu-Appiah as he polled 78 votes as against 151 obtained by the regional chairman-elect, Ibrahim Baba Bukari.



Seven regions, namely Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Upper West, Volta, Oti and Western go to the polls on Saturday but it appears the attention will be on Ashanti and Eastern regions as the chairmanship positions seem to be a two-horse race.



In the Ashanti Region, the contestants are incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who is gunning for a third term; a former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA).



The rest are a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi; a former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Robert Asare-Bediako, popularly known as Chairman Asare-Bediako, and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.



In the Eastern Region, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang seeks to be the chairman as he aims at beating incumbent Akomeng Kissi.








