General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: One-year anniversary mass for Rawlings

Former president Jerry John Rawlings Former president Jerry John Rawlings

It is exactly a year since the passing of Ghana’s longest-serving Head-of-State and former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The first anniversary commemorative mass for former president Jerry John Rawlings is ongoing at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka.

The former president was on admission at the hospital for an undisclosed illness when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Reports suggested that ex-president Rawlings was brought to the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

As his one-year observation is being held, a number of dignitaries are expected to be present.

