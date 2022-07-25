LIVE UPDATES: Ken Ofori-Atta addresses economic issues in 2022 Mid-Year Budget review

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2022 financial year.



The minister is expected to address issues regarding the economy including measures and policies government has introduced in the various sectors, to deal with the current economic crisis the country is facing.



The government's decision to seek an IMF bailout, the failure of the E-Levy to produce its estimated revenue, and other issues regarding revenue performance for the first part of the year will also likely feature.



The Mid-Year Budget Review is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Join our live updates as we bring you minute-by-minute information as and when they happen live from parliament:





