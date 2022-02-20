LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the Live Updates of the Accra Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko match from the Accra Sports Stadium.



The much-anticipated game which is the biggest football match in the Ghana Premier League is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm.



The Phobians host the Porcupines in their outstanding matchday 7 fixture which was postponed as a result of their engagement in the CAF club competition.



Today’s encounter promises to be an epic one as Kotoko look to end their excellent first round with a win in other to cushion themselves ahead of the last lap of the season.



Kotoko have only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.



The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the league log with 36 points, 12 points adrift Hearts of Oak who are 8th on the log.



A win for the league leaders would extend their points margin to 15 against Hearts of Oak.



Last season, Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko by 1-0 in a decisive match courtesy of a goal from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



The win catapulted the Phobians to become the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions.



Although this time the Porcupines have far stretched their rivals, they would want to revenge that defeat to Hearts of Oak.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below:





