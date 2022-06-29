LIVE UPDATES: Arise Ghana hits the streets for protests on Day 2

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Organisers of Arise Ghana have, together with some aggrieved Ghanaians began converging at the Elwak Stadium in Accra to continue with protests against current economic challenges facing the country.



This follows chaotic incidents that marred Tuesday's protests which came off at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



The clash was a result of the insistence of the protestors to use a route contrary to the one ordered by a High Court on Monday.



An Accra High Court, following an application by the police, ordered the demonstration to commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through Farisco Junction to TUC and end at the Independence Square in Accra.



But the protestors, claiming to have secured a stay of execution against the court’s order, sought to march towards the Flagstaff House as they had initially announced.



The police preempting the movement of the protesters formed a human shield to block the marching protesters from heading towards the Ring Road Central instead of the Independence Avenue.



Incensed by the police action, the protestors resorted to pelting stones at the police who responded by firing several rounds of tear gas.



Many were injured including several protestors and police officers.



