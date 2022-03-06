LIVE UPDATES: 65th Independence Day celebration

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is marking its 65th Independence Day at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region.



The 65th Independence Day Celebration parade has been launched with the theme: “Working together, bouncing back together.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be addressing the country and is expected to address a number of issues affecting the lives of Ghanaians as well as how the narrative can be changed.



The special guest of honour is Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has urged the general public to abide by the protocols for an incident-free occasion.



“We appeal to all celebrants and the general public to obey the rules and regulations put in place for the anniversary parade. We entreat everyone to consider their personal security as a guiding principle for the celebrations”, a statement from the police read.



“As part of the arrangements, there will be an additional deployment of Highway and Motorbike Patrols to augment the existing security deployment on all roads within the country.



"These arrangements have been networked and dovetailed into all police Regional, Divisional and Districts to ensure a holistic, security strategy for a peaceful anniversary celebration at all levels.



"At Cape-Coast, where the national event will be held, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has made adequate provisions to ensure effective traffic management”, the statement added.



