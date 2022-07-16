LIVE UPDATES: 2022 NPP Delegates Conference

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to elect its national executives for the next four years at its National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15 and is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



As early as 4 am, delegates had started pulling up their cars into the precincts of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The stadium is going to be home for the party for the next two days as they elect new national executives.



Reports coming in from GhanaWeb reporters at the venue is that there is heavy police presence, with more and more delegates from all the 16 regions of Ghana taking up their spots in the Stadium.



While the elections are yet to start, business is however booming for a lot of traders as they have set up around the entrances of the venue, with many others walking about with their products, most of which are NPP paraphernalia.



All 10 executive positions of the party are being contested for but eyes are mostly glued to who wins the Chairman and General Secretary positions in particular.



This is also because while the Chairman position will have a new face as the incumbent, Freddie Blay, is not in the race, John Boadu, the current General Secretary, is looking to re-affirm his spot in a re-election bid.



Over 6000 delegates are expected to cast their votes.



Follow GhanaWeb's Live Updates below:



