General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

LGBTQI+ pandemic ‘worse than COVID-19' – Speaker Alban Bagbin

Speaker Alban Bagbin Speaker Alban Bagbin

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament has described LGBTQI+ sexuality as a pandemic “worse” than COVID-19.

“This pandemic must be fought by all of us”, he said on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 when an eight-member bipartisan committee of lawmakers, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, presented to him, a private members’ bill to criminalise LGBTQI+ sexuality in Ghana.

“I can tell you it’s worse than COVID-19”, Mr Bagbin said, adding: “Now, I’m happy our beloved country, Ghana, is together in this”.

The “faint-hearted”, he noted, “will soon be stranding to come back to join the fight”.

“His Excellency the President has spoken, our traditional leaders have spoken, our religious leaders have spoken. Together, Ghanaians have spoken”, Mr Bagbin added.

He assured Ghanaians that Parliament will work assiduously to pass the bill by the end of the year.

The bill, apart from criminalising LGBTQI+ sexuality, also seeks to ban the airing of LGBTQI+ materials on media platforms among other things.

In attendance were members of the clergy, chiefs, other religious groups and opinion leaders, who have vowed to fight the LGBTQI+ community with one voice.

Presenting the bill, Mr George expressed confidence that it will become a reference law for other African countries.

