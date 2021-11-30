LGBTQI Bill hearing continues- CHARAJ asks for careful consideration

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says caution should be exercised in the consideration of the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill currently before Parliament.



According to CHRAJ, Section 104 of the 1992 Constitution already criminalizes acts of LGBTQI+.



Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal said if Section 104 is not enough to deal with the issue, it is better to amend the Section rather than introducing a whole new bill.



He said this when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee engaged in a Public Hearing on the Anti-LGBTQI Bill.



Sponsors of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which has Lawyer Moses Foh- Amoaning as its spokesperson also appeared before the Committee.



”Reject all what is promoting the gay and gay community practices”, he noted.



The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference also appeared before the Committee hearing the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill in Parliament.



"The Conference in its presentation, supported the Bill before Parliament on the basis that LGBTQI+ activities are morally unacceptable," Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, Most Rev Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum spoke on behalf of the Bishops.