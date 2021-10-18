LGBTQI+: Advocacy for comprehensive law heightens

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

An Executive Board Member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights, Mr Prince Moses Zakaria has added his voice to those calling for a comprehensive law to address the LGBTQI+ issues in Ghana.



He noticed that the existing law was handicapped and could not address the issue of LGBTQI+ comprehensively, hence the need for a new comprehensive law.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be a reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”



The LGBTQI+ Bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken towards the criminalization.



Although the Bill has received massive support from the public, especially the Clergy, the eight have been lambasted by persons who are also not in favor of the bill with some coming directly at Sam George.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Prince Moses Zakaria asserted that there was no law in Ghana backing the prosecution of two females trying to get married.



He also said people were forming associations to promote LGBTQI+, hence the need to make the law to address such people.



“The old law does not address all the new variants. There are transgenders, lesbians who want to get married, in some cases a woman who has transformed into a man and there are people who are sponsoring them, so we need to make a new comprehensive law to address them,” he said.



Mr Prince Moses Zakaria said those in the act were having mental and psychological problems and they need to be given the necessary help.



Meanwhile, he observed that some promoters go for monies to promote homosexuality, establish advocacy centers and provide HIV drugs and others for the LGBTQI+ people without personally engaging in the act.



He said those promoters use homosexuals for their personal gains, adding that such persons should also be punished.