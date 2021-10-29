LGBTQ+ persons among us, let's join hands to combat scourge - Rev Minister

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: GNA

A Reverend Minister of the Baptist Church, Pastor Kwabena Asamoah-Antwi, has suggested to Christian organisations to sponsor the training of more professionally-qualified members to become great and God-fearing intellectuals to influence decisions in defense of public interest.



He said if many Ghanaians were Christians with “the mind of Jesus Christ” in the Executive, the Judiciary and particularly the Legislature, promoting morally just and good cause of the country would not be a challenge and burden when the need arise.



Rev. Asamoah-Antwi, the Head Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, Sunyani made the call on Sunday when he was speaking on the theme “Breaking the Forces of Darkness” as part of a 21-day Prayer and Fasting Elevation Conference organised by the Kuotokrom branch of the Church in the Sunyani Municipality



He cited it was time for the Christian Council, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the national leadership of all churches to position as many intellectuals as possible to advocate and influence decisions against the emergence and promotion of vices and prohibitions, especially Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) in the country.



Quoting the scripture, Rev. Asamoah-Antwi stated “the LGBTQ+ is an abominable practice before God, the supreme being and the creator of the universe”, hence anyone or group of people engaged in those vices would receive a great divine retribution.



He indicated LGBTQ+ practice could be found everywhere, even in the churches, saying it was therefore a collective responsibility for every Ghanaian to support the efforts made to prevent that (LGBTQ+) from gaining ground in the country.



Rev. Asamoah-Antwi entreated parents and guardians to be aware of the reality of the LGBTQ+ prevalence and educate their children and wards on the dangers of practising those vices (LGBTQ+) on their health.



He also urged the public to pray for the country’s present and future leaders to be God-fearing to prioritise public interest by managing prudently the nation's finances, saying by virtue of that contracting international loans with “unrealistic and devilish conditions such as imposition and legalization of LGBTQ+” attached could be avoided.



If the nation’s top and influential positions were being held by genuine Christians with the requisite qualification, professional competency and skills, public funds allocated to their respective sectors would be used judiciously to attain value for money and also prevent frequent borrowing by government, Rev. Asamoah-Antwi added.