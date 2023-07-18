You are here: HomeNews2023 07 18Article 1806491

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

LGBTQ+ is 'disgusting'! – Nana B

NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says his party is against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual community.

Nana B as affectionately called in politics described the rainbow community as “disgusting” after sending a caution to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to tag the NPP with the ‘insane’ group.

"The stance of the NPP in this group is clear. Our culture frowns on their activities and we (NPP) can never support them,” he vehemently said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Monday, July 17, 2023.

His comment follows an allegation by the NDC that the NPP secretly support the LGBTQ+ community – hence, their silence to publicly speak against it.

Nana B, however, said it’s unfortunate for the NDC to tag the NPP in a repugnance faction which “the gods of the lands are not even happy with them.”

Watch video below:

