LGBTQ+ debate: Can they tell us exactly what rights they are fighting for? - Sam George quizzes

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has questioned the rationale for persons who are pro-LGBTQ+ to continue to advocate for rights when they cannot even specify which rights they are.



He explained that while there continues to be a global push by the supporters of the LGBTQ+, they continue to shoot themselves in the foot when they cannot boldly come out to name the kinds of rights they are advocating for.



Sam George was speaking on Thursday, October 14, 2021, edition of Good Morning Ghana when he made these submissions.



He added it is also unfortunate that the campaigners for the LGBTQ+ community have been able to push an agenda that had made it appear as though the majority of the world is in support of them when it isn’t the case.



“It’s an agenda. It’s a plot and they’ve succeeded in making many people think that majority of the world goes with it whereas only 33 countries in the whole world out of 195 countries have given some form of legalization, and even in those countries, it has not been easy,” he said.



Sam Nartey George explained further that it took a recent conversation with a friend for him to even realize that the pro-LGBTQ crusaders cannot even pinpoint what rights it is they are advocating for.



“Yesterday, somebody asked me something: when they say they are fighting for their rights and they’re fighting and advocating, do you know what they’re advocating for? Can anybody identify, are they able to tell us exactly what right it is that they’re fighting for?



“Because, they push back at us and say, ‘We’re doing our own things in our private bedrooms and you’re coming after us.’ If you’re doing it in your private bedrooms, why are you advocating for it?” he quizzed.



The anti-gay bill, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, seeks to make the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) criminal offences in the country.



In the meantime, 18 prominent people have rejected the proposed anti-gay bill in parliament.



A private legal practitioner Mr. Akoto Ampaw, has said the way and manner the anti-gay bill has been designed indicates the extremism of the mind frame that produced it.



He is totally against the bill and wants it abandoned.



“The fact that the bill goes to that extent of criminalising somebody who is an intersex or criminalising somebody who is asexual, this is a meaningless project, shows the extremism of the mind frame that produced that bill,” he said on TV3’s Key Points with Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, October 9.



He further said the current debate on homosexuals in Ghana is not about religious beliefs or numbers.



“First of all, I want to make the point clear that this debate is not about religious beliefs.



“Secondly, this debate is not about numbers. It is not lining up how many people support gays -30million, how many people are against gay – 2million, that is not the issue.



“The fundamental issue has to do with our constitution and rights. That is the basic issue that we have to address.”