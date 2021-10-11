LGBTQ+ bill will receive 90% blessings but accommodate dissenting views – Sylvester Tetteh

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

• The anti-gay bill is before parliament



• An NPP MP says the house will give it about 90% of its blessing



• He however wants the promoters to accommodate dissenting views



Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, has reiterated the great significance that the anti-gay bill before parliament has for the country, adding that the majority of the house will give it their blessing.



Expressing his optimism at passing the bill which is being sponsored by Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, the MP said the bill appeals to most of them in the house.



In a report by myjoyonline.com, it said that Sylvester Tetteh, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Communications Committee of Parliament, however, urged the promoters of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 to be accommodating of dissenting views.



This, he believes, will refine the bill in a way that will capture the overall contributions of all in support of the bill and inure to the welfare of the country.



“I have had a lot of conversations with chiefs and opinion leaders in my constituency. I think that [there is a] bi-partisan nature of this bill in Parliament. However, we must also be tolerant to other dissenting views, wherever it’s coming from and what the posture is.



“As for the bill, I pretty much believe if you ask members of parliament, about 90% or more, or unanimously, would love to vote for it,” he said.



There have been few MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the house who have openly spoken about the bill although the public interest in it keeps growing.