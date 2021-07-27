LGBTQ bill only a diversionary tactic from real developmental issues – Prof. Gyimah Boadi

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A co-founder of CDD-Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, has questioned the motive of lawmakers seeking to pass an anti-LGBTQ bill to criminalise the act.



According to him, he is puzzled at why such a controversial bill is being pushed at a time where the developmental needs of citizens should be prioritized.



In an interaction on Citi TV’s ‘Point of View’ monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof. Gyimah-Boadi described the move by the legislators as a diversionary tactic.



“My point is that all of the things they have to do, this is the one thing they seek to push…Does it mean they really do not have any other important things to do?”



“What is about this LGBTQ issue that gets Ghanaian legislators who have been exceedingly inactive in many areas and performance of functions in relation to their work. For me, this is just a diversion of attention from key pressing national issues, the abdication of their responsibility to oversight the executive, protect the public purse and also to restrain themselves from abusing the goodwill of Ghanaians by asking for much for their own personal comfort and convenience,” the renowned professor added.



Meanwhile, a list of lawmakers pushing for the anti-LGBTQ bill to be passed have emerged.



Leading the pack in terms of social media activism is Ningo-Prapram MP, Samuel Nartey George who has not shied away from his stance to ensuring the bill is passed by Parliament.



Also on the list are Bedzrah Emma Kwasi, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, John Ntim Fordjour, Alhassan Suhuyini, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson, Della Sowah.



Already, portions of a leaked 36-page bill proposal to criminalise gay relations have in the past few days made rounds on various social media platforms with varied sentiments expressed on the matter.



A section of liberal Ghanaians on the platforms believe the bill and its entirety when passed, violates some human rights as it infringes on people’s sexual preferences. Others, not so much, as they strongly believe LGBTQ acts are against the sociocultural, religious norms and teachings in Ghana.



Among some of the actions contained in ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021’ are for culprits to face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime if passed in its current state.



Additionally, individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse will be “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”



This means that any person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female” commits an offence.