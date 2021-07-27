LGBTQ+ bill: Over 90% of MPs are in support – NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Majority of Parliamentarians are in full support of a bill seeking to criminalize activities of LGBTQ+ and its advocacy



• The draft bill was presented by 8 MPs led by Sam George



• Speaker Alban Bagbin has publicly backed the bill saying it will be passed as soon as possible



Parliament overwhelmingly supports the draft bill against activities of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+ community.



This ‘landslide’ backing will become manifest when it is laid before the House and Members are allowed to give their takes on it relative to debates and fine-tuning the details.



This is according to Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, whose comments on Citi TV’s Point of View programme were monitored by GhanaWeb on Monlday, July 26.



“I can assure you that over 90% of Members of Parliament support this bill. You will see the overwhelming support when it comes to the debate on the floor. And I can assure you that the president will have no other choice but to assent,” he stressed.



Bedzrah, who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship also disclosed that even though eight MPs are know publicly to be behind the Private Members’ Bill currently at the draft stage, there were 25 MPs originally meant to sign the draft bill.



He explained that the others had failed to arrive in Parliament in time on the day the draft was presented to Speaker Alban Bagbin.



He further disclosed that it had strong bipartisan support and that on the day of laying it in the house, it will be done by a female MP from the Ashanti Region who is very passionate about the legislation.



