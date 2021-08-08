LGBTQ+ advocates chase French ambassador for hosting Sam George

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

• The French Ambassador to Ghana is under fire for meeting an anti-LGBTQ+ MP



• The Ambassador hosted MP Sam Nartey George on a TV program, 'Touch of France'



• But pro-LGBTQ+ activists are unhappy she platformed a homophobe



The French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has come under harsh critique from Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+ advocates after she hosted Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, on her TV show days ago.



Ambassador Ave has subsequently deleted a tweet she shared days after hosting Sam Nartey George on the “Touch of France.” show.



Sam George quoted the now deleted tweet and wrote: “Was a pleasure being hosted by you today. I am particularly impressed by the amount of work the French Government is doing in Ghana in the areas of research, science, health care and intelligence sharing. Allez la France, Vive le Ghana.”



It turned out that a number of pro-LGBTQ+ activists were dissatistfied that an ambassador will host a public figure who was promoting a law against what they say is a sexual orientation that France supports.



The ambassador was accused of platforming a homophobe according to a Twitter user by name Wunpuni Mohammed who posted: “Here is @annesophieave, French Ambassador to Ghana posing with Sam George one of the MPs sponsoring the anti-gay bill that has been put before the Ghanaian parliament. The ambassador knowingly platformed a homophobe.”



Others joined in the critique including the pro-gay group, RightyfyGhana, some tweeps celebrated her deletion of the said photo and went futher to demand an apology.



But it turns out that the ambassador was blocking persons who were lambasting her for the post – even though deleted – in fact, at the time of filing this report, she had locked her tweets.



On his part, Sam George also posted a tweet on Friday accusing LGBTQ+ advocates who he referred to as the ‘alphabet people’ for directing vitriol at the ambassafdor for hosting him on her TV show.



“I am shocked at the hate and vitriol aimed at the French Ambassador for hosting me yesterday by the alphabet people. How ironic! They are the most intolerant bunch I ever met. If you have an issue, take me on and stop looking for easy targets. Shame on those involved,” his August 6, 2021 tweet read.



Sam Nartey George has become the face of a new anti-LGBTQ+ bil which is currently before Parliament.



He recently had an altercation with the Australian ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, who he accuses of being a champion of the gay rights movement in Ghana despite his actions being against the Geneva Convention.







No matter what was discussed, when you give a homophobe your platform, you're contributing to the validation he seeks to continue pushing his harmful homophobic agenda against LGBT Ghanaians



She has been blocking anyone who points out why this is problematic.



Lol I’ve just noticed the French ambassador has blocked me. I wasn’t in her mentions, didn’t @ her or directly interact with her account. This means she’s actively searching to find the people calling her out and icing them.



Sam George ???? Double standards



