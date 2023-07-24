LGBTQ+ activists making noise don't want help – Sam George

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and one of the eight proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Sam Nartey George has indicated that the bill has made provisions to provide assistance for those who genuinely seek help regarding their sexual orientation.



This statement by the MP shoots down claims by critics that the anti-LGBTQ+ violates human rights and does not have provisions for persons engaged in the activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



In a recent interview on GhanaWeb's Legal Agenda, the MP indicated that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 otherwise known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill has support systems in place for those who are willing to come out of what he describes as the ‘evil’ lifestyle.



He said that those who are vocally opposing the bill are not interested in finding assistance for those who need it.



“We already have a system that offers help to those who need help, those making noise, they don’t want help.



“Most of the people who are making noise and advocating are not looking for help to get out of that evil lifestyle. They are not looking for help. They want the room to perpetrate their perversion,” he said.



During the interview, Sam George reiterated that the bill aims to curb the perversion within the LGBTQ+ community and the advocators of it in Ghana.



He suggested that those who genuinely seek help to come out of the LGBTQ are not concerned about the bill because they would no longer fall under the scope of the legislation after receiving the necessary support they require.



“Those who want help, they are not worried about the bill. Because if they get the help and they know where to get the help, they will no longer be people that this bill will be dealing with.



“Those who are making noise are people who want to remain in the insanity,” he added.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 otherwise known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been a topic of intense debate and has garnered both national and international attention.



Critics argue that it violates human rights and advocates for discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

However, supporters of the bill like Sam Nartey George, maintain that the bill is essential to preserve Ghana's cultural and moral values.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill aims to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, including advocacy, support, and expression of identity. Those found guilty could face harsh penalties.



The bill is currently under consideration in parliament, and its fate remains uncertain as discussions continue.







NW/WA



