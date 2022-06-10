LGBTQ+: We are of the strongest opinion that Anyimadu is compromised - Dafeamekpor

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suspicious LGBTQ+ billboard mounted along Accra-Tema Motorway



He has refused to call for a meeting to consider the bill, Dafeamekpor claims



They wanted to smuggle these things into the curriculum of our children, we resisted it - Dafeamekpor



The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said that Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, who serves as the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, has been compromised.



Addressing the matter of a mounted billboard on the Accra-Tema Motorway that seemed like an LGBTQ+ advertorial, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP explained that recent actions of his colleague have warranted this suspicion.



Dafeamekpor who is a member of the same committee responsible for hearing and sorting out issues regarding the LGBTQ+ Bill said that there is halted progress with the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill because the Chairman has not prioritized same.



He alleged that Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi has been holding private meetings with persons supposed to appear for committee hearings, for which reason he believes he has been compromised.



“The Honourable Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi is the chairman of my committee. We’ve been on recess for seven weeks; he refused to call a meeting for us to consider this bill. Meanwhile, we have 167 (sic); we’ve not considered more than 30, so we still have more than 100 memos and petitions regarding this matter to consider. Our Standing Orders say when referrals are made to committees, it shouldn’t last more than 3 months. If you want extension of time, you ask the Speaker to do so for you.



“So, even the three months rule has been breached.



“He may be the chairman, but he doesn’t decide for the committee. ..He has been holding his private meetings with the people, that is why some of us are of the strongest opinion that it appears that he has been compromised in this matter,” he added.



Dafeamekpor who raised concerns about the lingering practice of LGBTQ+ which he says has the propensity of causing harm to generations unborn also urged Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi to step aside if he is no longer able to execute his duties as the chairman of the committee so another, better prepared and qualified, can take up the job.



“We are asking, is he committed to doing this or he’s not. If he’s not, he should resign – he should leave the committee for another to come and chair the committee for the work to be done,” he said.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor further explained that they would do anything possible to ensure that what he describes as the clandestine, yet intense moves by the LGBTQ+ community does not see the light of day.



“They wanted to smuggle these things into the curriculum of our children, we resisted it. Now you see what they have done. Tomorrow, it will be on the front pages of newspapers on wide circulation and then the next day, they will go online. The day after that, they’ll roll out proper advertorials on our TV stations that we don’t have control of preventing our children from viewing.



“So, by and large, by the time we wake up as a country, our base is corrupted,” he said.



