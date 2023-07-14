You are here: HomeNews2023 07 14Article 1804607

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LGBTQ+: Transgender females now having prostate cancer, you can’t cheat God – Sam George jabs

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at proponents of the LGBTQ+ community every their claim that every person has the right to choose his or her sex.

Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Matilda Boateng Nartey, on the 1st Episode of the Legal Agenda programme, the MP said the LGBTQ+ people are trying to play God by assigning different sex to themselves order than the ones they were born with.

The MP posited that God is now showing the LGBTQI community his power because people who were born male but have through operations to become females (female transgenders) are now getting prostate cancer which is a known disease for adult males.

“You see this is at the base of everything, there is a difference between sex and gender. The LGBTQ group try to make them one and the same to confuse the world but you can confuse Sam George and his people.

“Because we know what the difference is. Sex is a binary contrast that is biological and determined by God, you can’t change it. Sex is male and female, that is it. There is nothing beyond male and female.

“… and that is why those of them who claim that they have transgendered from male to female and they are unlucky and they get prostate cancer. You would see the person dressed as a woman with makeup and then she is treating prostate cancer. Transgender women are now having to deal with prostate cancer, you can’t cheat God,” he said.

Watch Sam Georges remarks on the 1st Episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:





