LGBTQ+: They should keep their visas, they’re not in heaven – Owusu Bempah

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has spoken about the subject of LGBTQ+, stating that it beats his mind how a man would opt for a man when there are women all over to have relationships with.



Owusu Bempah in a sermon over the week stuck to the subject of gayism specifically tasking his congregation to be wary of the act which was abhorrent in the sight of God.



He weighed in on the recent reports of some Members of Parliament being denied visas, rebuffing the measure with the reason that the western world was not the kingdom of God.



“I hear that if you openly declare opposition to LGBTQ+ whenever you even apply for a visa you will be denied, let them take their visas … if I don’t go abroad (what is it) are they in heaven. Pastor, that which is hated by God should, by all means, be avoided.



“Somethings are sins and others are hated actions in the sight of God. It is better to indulge in the former than the letter. God forgives sins but doesn’t forgive acts that He hates,” he stressed.



The clergy have been vocal in their support for the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently before Parliament. They have tasked MPs to expedite work on passing the bill into law in order to protect cultural values of Ghanaians from same-sex relations.







Promoters of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.



The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Ghana’s pro-gay collective



A group of 18 academicians and human rights defenders have voiced strong opposition to the bill before Parliament, which is seeking to extensively criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, LGBTQ+.



The group submitted a memorandum to Parliament seeking that the bill be rejected because it was largely unconstitutional and infringed on basic human rights.



Members of Parliament behind the bill, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, have rubbished the memorandum and asserted that the bill will be passed into law because it has the support of the wider Ghanaian populace.