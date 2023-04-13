You are here: HomeNews2023 04 13Article 1748351

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

LGBTQ+: Take your American visa, I prefer staying here till death – Dormaahene to US

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene play videoOsagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene

Osagyefo Aseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene has called the bluff of the United States government on the matter of same-sex relationships.

He stressed at a public function over the weekend that Ghana will not under any circumstance accept a man marrying a man and a woman marrying another.

He called on government and all politicians to send a strong signal to that effect, warning that he will personally see to the political loss of anyone who supports the LGBTQ+ agenda in the country.

He addressed the United States Vice President, Kamala, Harris, who is the most recent American official to speak on the matter, stating that LGBTQ+ rights were human rights.

“Take your America, as for me Agyemang Badu II, if I come to you and you think because of some pronouncements I have made, you won’t grant me a visa, I will remain here in my country.

“I will stay here till death. This is where I was born,” he stressed as the audience applauded him.

He said Ghana was seeking a meager US$3 billion from the International Monetary Fund [IMF] alleging that it was because of the funds that we were being bombarded with pro-LGBTQ positions.

He also called out Kamala Harris for choosing to visit Ghana with her husband, “why didn’t she come with a gay wife,” he quizzed.



