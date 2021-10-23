LGBTQ+ Saga: Rev. Ntim Fordjour jabs Akoto Ampaw, others

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Assin South constituency in the Central Region, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has pooh-poohed renowned lawyer Akoto Ampaw and his cohort for describing Parliament as not modern to discuss the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



According to the Deputy Education Minister, those scholars who are against the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill have every right to voice out their opinions to disagree with the aspects of the bill but it should not be attached with a description to offend the MPs and the House that prepared the bill.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Ntim Fordjour said it is disturbing and a dent on the image of the Parliament for lawyer Akoto Ampaw and his associates to offend those who are behind the bill as if they are ignorant of their mandates as Parliamentarians.



He chided the G18 who are against the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill for rather exhibiting incivility for trying to propagate a behaviour contrary to the arrangement of God in creation.



"What is more uncivilised than a man wanting to marry his fellow man? What is the joy in this? It is a lustful act and that is uncivilised. What is uncivilised is that a woman will get up to marry her fellow woman, and we have educated people too supporting this uncivilised behaviour," he reproached.



He, however, debunked the notion that all professors are against the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



"There are many more professors who are against what the G18 has said about the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill. It is never the case that when you are well-educated, certain things that are right in society become uncivilised."



He, therefore, concluded that, "whether our customs and traditions are uncivilised or contemporary, that is what our people want and hold on to".



"Go to Saudi Arabia, Qatar or the Asian countries and ask them whether their customs are uncivilised or not? Which society is more modern than Dubai . . . what is not modern is homosexuality where a woman will sleep with a woman and a man with a man," he jabbed.



