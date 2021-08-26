LGBTQ+: Let’s ‘see it as a spiritual battle and stop making noise’ - Cathedral BoT Secretary

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng has commented on issues around the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer community in Ghana.



According to him, it was important to view the issue as a spiritual battle and one that requires showing love to people of that orientation rather than in his words ‘making noise’ and exhibiting signs of animosity towards people of them.



“My stance on LGBTQ is that this nation should stop fighting, maligning, and chasing them and show them love.



“We should find a better approach of winning them [LGBTQ] and see it as a spiritual battle and stop making noise,” Prophet Kusi Boateng submitted when he appeared in the Starr Chat programme on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.



His view falls in line with a recently advocated stance by Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church who at an ordination event said even though the Church abhored same-sex marriage it behoved on adherents to hate the sin but to love the sinners.



“We abhor gayism or same-sex marriages but the people, who are in it we love them. Speak to them gently and compel the sinners to come home. Embrace them and bring them home because Jesus loves them,” Most Rev Dr Boafo said in Tamale.



“Bring them into the home. This is what we the people of God, who are here with you, want to see from your ministry,” he added.







Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam Nartey George is leader of an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



Sam George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.