LGBTQ+ Is a 'Satanic agenda' against marriages - Dr. Chris Ampadu

Dr. Christopher Ampadu, a lecturer at Pentecost University, has described the LGBTQ+ group as a satanic community.



According to him, homosexuality is a Satan agenda against marriages and this is the more reason why Ghana shouldn't legalize nor accept the practices of the LGBTQ+ community.



A bill has been proposed by some Members of Parliament (MPs) led by Sam George, the Ningo-Prampram MP, to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana but the bill have also been vehemently opposed by a group of scholars, lawyers and Civil Soceity Organizations.



The group comprising the Lead Counsel for President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 Presidential petition, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, Prof. Raymond Atuguba; the Dean of the University of Ghana (Legon) School of Law, politician Charles Wereko-Brobbey among others argue that the bill is a violation of the fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution.



There is currently a debate on whether or not the bill should be passed into law.



According to Dr. Christopher Ampadu, who doubles as the West African Director of Samaritan Strategy, the bill needs to be passed, if not, Satan will have his way in the country.



"This homosexuality is a Satan agenda to destroy the Ghanaian marriage knowing that once Satan ruins marriage with man marrying man and woman marrying woman, marriage will be destroyed. Now, once it's destroyed, family life will be also vanished. And if it's disappears, what will become of the Ghanaian society?'', he said during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Thursday, October 14.



