LGBTQ+: 'I am not a pimp; I do not accept offers to push an agenda' - Akoto Ampaw

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A veteran Ghanaian Lawyer and a Human Rights defender, Anthony Akoto Ampaw, has stated in an interview that nobody is offering him any form of incentive to make him side with the LGBTQI+ group but rather fights for principle and what is right.



He added that, although he is one of the lawyers to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo, the views he (Akoto Ampaw)expresses on this matter are his personal and independent view and not that of the President. Mr. Ampaw made this revelation during an interview on the GTV’s Breakfast Show.



According to Mr. Akoto Ampaw, who is currently Head of the Legal Team for President Akufo-Addo and a member of the Coalition of Lawyers, Academics and other Professionals requesting for Parliament to halt the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, although he is friends with the President, it does not mean everything he decides to do should be agreed with by the president.



“I have always fought for the sovereignty of the people’’, he added.



Speaking about the highly controversial matter, Mr. Akoto-Ampaw explained that the survey done by the Center for Democratic Development, (CDD) Ghana which showed that 97% of Ghanaians were against the LGBTQI+ as against 3% should not be the basis for passing a law because democracy should be able to protect the Minority of the people who are going to be affected.



He further stated that the, “LGBTQI+ groups have been living with us for quite some years now and nobody has ever been hostile towards them until this Bill came into existence which is creating some form of tension or hatred towards them and that is the danger of this Bill, and to some extent, some of us who are against the passing of the law are being threatened and cursed”.



He concluded by reiterating that he is an independent person who does not represent the President on issues related to LGBTQI+.



He added, “I have all my life fought for the independence and sovereignty of Ghana so it is ridiculous for people to be suggesting that I have gone for money to promote this fight”.



Parliament is expected to begin discussions on a Private Bill submitted by some MPs, the Bill is targeted at persons who portray themselves as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, plus who oppose the category of male and female as well as those who serve as promoters and advocates for the LGBTQI+ rights.